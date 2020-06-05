LUFKIN, Texas — The Ellen Trout Zoo has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 16, and all of the animals have sorely missed their visitors.

So, the zoo will reopen on a limited basis on Monday, May 11. In order to reopen as safely as possible, several operational changes will be put in place. The zoo will have reduced hours and will be open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

All buildings, except restrooms, will be closed and guests will be limited to outdoor spaces and exhibits.

Groups will be limited to family groups living in the same household and family groups must maintain a six-foot distance from other family groups.

General admission rates will apply.

The zoo says they will be frequently sanitizing restrooms and touchable surfaces throughout the zoo and again after the zoo closes. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged for all visitors.

Since concessions and vending machines will be closed and the lion water fountain will not be available, guests are encouraged to bring their own refreshments.