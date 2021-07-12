Elon Musk defends Tesla purchase of SolarCity

To the surprise of no one, the famously colorful billionaire defended himself in the most personally combative terms.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tesla founder Elon Musk took to a witness stand Monday to defend his company’s 2016 acquisition of the troubled SolarCity company against a shareholder lawsuit that claims he’s to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he had promised.

New York State used "Buffalo Billion" money to construct the South Buffalo facility that was given to SolarCity in exchange for job creation expectations.

To the surprise of no one, the famously colorful billionaire defended himself in the most personally combative terms. “I think you are a bad human being,’’ Musk told Randall Baron, a lawyer for the plaintiffs who was pressing Musk to acknowledge his mistakes in helping engineer the SolarCity acquisition.

“I have great respect for the court,” Musk later added, “but not for you, sir.’’