Elvis and Johnny Tribute Concert coming to Liberty Hall on Valentine's Day

Elvis and Johnny is a show that pays tribute to two of the biggest icons ever in the history of music, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley.

TYLER, Texas — Stardom Entertainment is bringing the Elvis and Johnny Tribute Concert to Liberty Hall on Valentine's Day.

The concert focuses on Johnny Cash’s classic hits from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s and Elvis’ early years of the ‘50s and ‘60s. The production features Bennie Wheels as Johnny Cash and Moses Snow as Elvis Presley.

The National and International Doo-Wop Group, Shake Rattle and Roll kicks off the show rockin’ and rollin’ and will have you dancing in your seats!

Bennie Wheels toured with The Highwaymen Live production paying tribute to the man in black, Johnny Cash. Bennie brings to life classic Cash songs from the Sun and Columbia Records Catalogs to the modern American recordings with the energy of the Live at Folsom and San Quentin albums with a sound so accurate you’d think you’re listening to The Man in Black himself.

Moses Snow, an 18-year-old Elvis Tribute Artist, has been paying tribute to the King since he was 14 years old. He takes you back to the early years of the King of Rock and Roll with his mannerisms, looks and fantastic voice. He will leave you convinced you saw Elvis live in concert.

Elvis and Johnny are backed by one of the top tribute bands ever, EDGE of Reality Band. EDGE of Reality backs Elvis Tribute Artist and other Celebrity Tribute Artists all around the United States. They are highly regarded as one of the best tribute bands around.

Elvis and Johnny is an excellent performance for all ages, very entertaining and the newest tribute show in the DFW area. One not to be missed.