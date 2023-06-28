x
Elvis tribute artist to perform July 8 in Gilmer

GILMER, Texas — Elvis tribute artist Travis Powell is bringing his show to the Gilmer Civic Center on July 8.

Powell has been winning official Elvis tribute contests since grade school. By the time he was 4, he already had zoned in on what he liked to do — and that was to sing Elvis songs.

“My mom was a music director,” Powell said. “And after (my parents) started playing Elvis for me, I apparently got up in the middle of a church service and started singing ‘Love Me Tender.’ ”

