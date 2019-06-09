ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas — An Elysian Fields High School student has been arrested after officials said he engaged in “improper sexual contact” with a female minor on a school bus.

Timothy Lyle Carr Jr., 18, of DeBerry has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child sexual contact and indecency with a child exposes. He is being held in the Panola County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Investigators with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office were called to Elysian Fields High School to meet with deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday statement.

