ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas — Elysian Fields Independent School District has canceled classes for Friday, Feb. 17.

According to the district, they have seen a high number of students absent due to being ill.

The maintenance department will be sanitizing all campuses and buses tomorrow.

As of now, the school will resume to normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The district is scheduled to be closed on Monday for the MLK holiday.

