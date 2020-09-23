Elysian Fields ISD turned into UIL for not wearing masks, social distancing

Elysian Fields ISD has been turned in for allegedly violating Gov. Abbott’s executive order of wearing a mask and also not practicing social distancing.

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas — The Elysian Fields ISD has received a letter from the UIL concerning spectators and visitors at the Daingerfield-Elysian Fields football game on Sept. 18, according to Superintendent Maynard Chapman..

EFISD has been turned in for violating Gov. Abbott’s executive order of wearing a mask and also not practicing social distancing. It was mentioned that repeated announcements were made about wearing a face mask and social distancing and that adjustments still were not made.

Due to these allegations, the EFISD had to provide the UIL and the state District Executive Committee its district’s Athletic Risk Mitigation Plan.