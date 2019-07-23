LONGVIEW, Texas — Gregg County Jail inmates will soon be able to communicate electronically with loved ones on the outside.

Under a contract amendment between NCIC Inmate Communications Inc. and the Gregg County Commissioners Court, inmates will be able to send and receive email and text messages to people outside the jail.

Each message would come with a 25-cent charge, with Gregg County collecting 30% of that revenue and the rest going to NCIC, Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said.

