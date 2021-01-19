Emerging artist featured in Gallery Main Street's 'Alley to Gallery' exhibit

CBS19's Jason Garrett sat down with Melissa Moore to hear about what drives her artistic passion.

TYLER, Texas — Melissa Moore is an emerging artist the East Texas and her work is currently on display the Gallery Main Street in Tyler as part of their "Alley to Gallery" exhibit.

"I've always been a doodler, and when I was younger, my dad would always tell me that he never wants to hear me say I'm bored," Moore said. "If there is a pencil and paper in the house and I was rarely bored.

"I've always gravitated towards faces," Moore said. "I think it's the emotion that I'm trying to convey, maybe because I am such a shy person that this is a way for me to speak."

The "Alley to Gallery" exhibit lets visitors experience the gallery-style works from artists who have contributed to Downtown Tyler’s Art Alley mural project.

"I've actually wanted to get into this gallery since 2017 and it finally just happened by means of getting selected as one of the artists to paint a mural," said Moore. "It's pretty incredible and I'm honored."

When asked how it feels to have her art displayed in a local gallery, Moore said it makes her feel accepted.

"I never leave home without a notebook in my purse and a sketch book in my car," Moore said. "When I do paint, I do try to find a reference. I try to find a beautiful featured female, generally. But what happens is I never get to stick to my reference it metamorphosizes, it turns from one thing to another, from male to female, it really takes on its own persona."

"My mind is deep and this is an outlet for me," Moore said. "Most of time when I'm painting, I'll get frustrated and the person I was trying to paint on the reference. It's just not happening, but then i keep going and all of a sudden. I'll stop and go, 'oh, there she is because someone is looking out at me from that painting I just did.' That is a remarkable feeling."