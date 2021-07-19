Emmanuel Garcia gets 20 years for Aggravated Assault if a Deadly Weapon

Garcia was accused of participating in the ambush of Mario Rodriguez of New Summerfield, Texas, who was ultimately shot and killed by Garcia's brother, Maximino.

TYLER, Texas — On July 16, 2021, Emmanuel Garcia was convicted of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

After the killing, Emmanuel and Maximino Garcia fled to Mexico and were later arrested by authorities coming back into the United States illegally.

Maximino Garcia received a 50-year sentence for the murder.

The Honorable Judge Michael Davis presided over the jury trial. The State was represented by District Attorney, Elmer Beckworth.