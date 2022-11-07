Empty Smith County building damaged by storms, planning to be demolished

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A vacant building owned by Smith County in downtown Tyler was heavily damaged by the storms on Friday.
Crews from Smith County Road and Bridge and Facility Services Departments are currently working to clear debris from the damage at 218 E. Line St.
Smith County is planning on having the building demolished as soon as possible.
Along with that, the parking lot and front entrance of the Adult Probation building across the street is closed. Appointments at the Adult Probation building have been temporarily postponed.
Smith County is advising those on probation to follow the department's Facebook page for updates.
