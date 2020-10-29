Empty Stocking Fund currently accepting applications to gift East Texas children for Christmas

Through the Empty Stocking Fund, families can apply for their children to receive Christmas presents they might not otherwise receive.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — With the Christmas season around the corner, the Empty Stocking Fund is now accepting applications to assist families in need.

“The Empty Stocking Fund accepts applicants that live in the county of Harrison,” Director Lea McGee informed on the Henry F. Selcer Memorial Empty Stocking Fund Facebook page.

Through the Empty Stocking Fund, families can apply for their children to receive Christmas presents they might not otherwise receive. The local charity provides gifts to about 300 children throughout the county, annually.