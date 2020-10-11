Empty Stocking Fund aims to make wishes come true this Christmas

The Marshall organization is expecting to assist more families this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MARSHALL, Texas — The season of giving is upon us.

Empty Stocking Fund of Marshall has provided Christmas wishes in the form of toys for children in Harrison County, and are now accepting applications for Christmas 2020 for children 12 and under as well as donations for children in need.

"You know 2020," Lea McGee, executive director of Empty Stocking Fund, said. "We don't even know what to expect. We're taking it day by day. My goal is to help all the families that need the help."

The fund is for children in the Harrison County area. McGee says in previous years they have been able to assist between 200-250 families.

"They're going to be many more families this year than in the past. So we don't have a deadline right now," McGee said.

New toys or new clothing as well as monetary donations are being accepted and may be dropped off at Trinity Episcopal Church in Marshall.

"Our process may be a little bit different and slower, but the end result will be the same and we will help as many families as we can in Harrison County," she said.