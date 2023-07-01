EMS service transition completed to UT Health East Texas EMS/Air1

The transition of Panola County’s emergency services transport provider took place this past week as UT Health East Texas EMS/Air1 expanded its coverage.

Example video title will go here for this video

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The transition of Panola County’s emergency services transport provider took place this past week as UT Health East Texas EMS/Air1 expanded its coverage to include the county on June 28.

The Panola County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the contract on June 20, meaning UT Health EMS will now provide ground ambulance and helicopter service to six East Texas counties covering more than 4,600 square miles, according to John Smith, UT Health East Texas EMS CEO.

The changeover took place at 7 a.m. Wednesday at the 1724 Ballpark Road facility where Allegiance EMS had been located. Immediately after, UT Health ambulances were seen backing into the bays while the provider’s representatives unloaded and moved into supplies and equipment.