'Critically endangered' 36-year-old black rhino dies at Caldwell Zoo in Tyler

Christa was diagnosed with terminal tuberculosis (TB) and was euthanized in her private barn on the morning April 26.

TYLER, Texas — For over three decades an icon of strength and charisma has charmed hundreds of thousands of adoring animal lovers in Tyler.

Christa the black rhinoceros, who was born in 1986 at the San Antonio Zoo, joined the animal family of the Caldwell Zoo in July of 1987, where she immediately became admired by all who visited her.

Christa was named in honor of the teacher, Christa McAuliffe, who perished in the Space Shuttle Challenger tragedy of 1986. She definitely honored this legacy by being a wonderful ambassador for rhinos all around the globe. It’s no wonder she was absolutely adored by visitors to the zoo and her dedicated animal keepers that took care of her every day.

With heavy hearts we share the news that Christa was diagnosed with terminal tuberculosis (TB) and was euthanized in her private barn on the morning April 26th. Being almost 37 years old, Christa had a very long and healthy life for her species. In fact, she was the oldest, living black rhino in all of North America.

TB is a serious disease and therefor, the zoo will take all necessary precautions and the rhino building will be closed to visitors until cleared by the veterinary staff.

“The public was not at risk of contracting TB from the rhino due to the way TB is transmitted,” said Texas Department of State Health Services Regional Zoonosis Control Veterinarian Brent Moore, DVM. “Transmission of TB requires a person to be in prolonged, close contact with an infected individual.”