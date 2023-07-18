'Enjoyed every bit': Tyler woman, 90, retires from Dillard's after 74 years of unparalleled service

No matter what a customer was looking for, Melba Mebane pretty much always nailed it.

TYLER, Texas — Back in the day, if you were a married man who needed an anniversary gift for your wife, Melba Mebane at Dillard’s in Tyler was your gal. And if a woman came in to see her at the cosmetics counter, Melba would ask, “Are you trying to land a man or are you trying to keep a man?”

“It was about that customer from the minute that she started until the end,” said James Saenz, store manager of Dillard's in Tyler. “She always just said that she listened to the customer and she wanted every customer to feel that moment.”