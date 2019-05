VAN, Texas — The City of Van is under a boil water notice, according to City Manager Charles West. The notice affects the entire city.

According to West, the notice is because the main transmission line supplying water to the city is broken.

It is not known when the line will be fixed.

Residents are urged to boil their water for two minutes before consumption or drink bottled water.

