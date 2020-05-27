GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The largest indoor waterpark in Texas is ready to reopen just in time for the summer. Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark is welcoming guests back in beginning Friday, May 29.

The waterpark has implemented recommended state and local health guidelines for a safe and clean experience for visitors. The park has maintained a rigorous sanitation schedule throughout the shutdown and will continue to ensure that all steps are closely followed.

To ensure proper social distancing and because of state regulations, the waterpark has temporarily limited the capacity allowed inside the facility.

Temporary measures Epic Waters has taken to keep everyone safe include:

All admission tickets can be purchased online. Tickets at the door are not guaranteed and depend on availability.

Due to the park’s lowered capacity, Annual and Season Pass Holders must reserve their admission at https://app.waitwhile.com/welcome/epicwaters or they can call 972-337-3141.

The entrance of the park is located between The Epic and Epic Waters buildings. A team member will be present to assist you inside the facility.

Guest will be screened at the door, and unfortunately, will have to turn anyone away who answers yes to any of the following:

Are you feeling ill or showing any symptoms of COVID-19? Have you been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days?

Encourage electronic payments during this time though Apple Pay and Google Pay.

During this time, the park will not be accepting VIP/Free Admission Passes due to the lowered capacity.

Guest should bring their confirmation email into the park with them, either printed or on a mobile device.

Guests should be aware of the new guidelines in place to maintain social distancing and consider any interactions with other guests while in the park.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own personal protective equipment (PPE) to use during their visit. The park does recommend wearing masks unless you are in the water or enjoying any water attractions.

At this time, all attractions (except for the Arcade) will be open and available depending on capacity restrictions for the area.

Signs have been installed in all areas of the park to assist with these efforts. The park has modified the floor layouts with physical and visual guides to ensure that in both the standing and seating areas, individuals can remain at least 6 feet apart.

The park has also installed additional signage throughout the park to promote personal protective measures like washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and wearing proper PPE when possible. Complimentary supplies are available to support healthy hygiene, including numerous hand sanitizing stations installed throughout the park.

Epic Waters recommends making reservations and pre-purchasing tickets via its enhanced ticketing system. For tickets and hours of availability, visit epicwatersgp.com.

According to the CDC, there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas. Proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water.

The waterpark is located west of Highway 161 between Arkansas Lane and Warrior Trail near the southwest Dallas County-Tarrant County border, Epic Waters is an 80,000-square foot, resort-style, indoor-outdoor waterpark that offers year-round operations delivered courtesy of an enormous retractable roof and a climate-controlled wintertime interior.