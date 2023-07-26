Equine therapeutic riding offered for East Texas veterans

East Texas military veterans are saddling up for therapy thanks to a partnership between two area nonprofit organizations.

CampV in Tyler, which provides a variety of programs for veterans, is partnering with the Starbrite Therapeutic Equestrian Center of Whitehouse to offer equine therapeutic riding five Wednesdays in August. If those sessions are successful, the two entities may reach a longer-term partnership to offer therapeutic riding at CampV’s 20-acre veteran resource facility.

Equine therapeutic riding is designed to help people manage a variety of physical, social or emotional issues, said April Scarbrough, the director of Starbrite’s program for veterans.