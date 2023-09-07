ERCOT asking Texans to conserve energy on Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to conserve electricity from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday.
This comes after concerns that the grid is expected to reach high demands due to the ongoing extreme heat.
In order to avoid a potential blackout, ERCOT is asking for people to limit their electricity usage during peak hours.
ERCOT is currently showing low reserves for today because of the continued high temperatures, demand, and declining solar power generation into the afternoon hours.