ERCOT asks Texans to conserve electricity for fourth straight day

ERCOT, the agency that oversees the state's electrical grid, said the notice will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to conserve electricity from 4 to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

This comes after concerns that the grid is expected to reach high demands due to the ongoing extreme heat.

In order to avoid a potential blackout, ERCOT is asking for people to limit their electricity usage during peak hours.