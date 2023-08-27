x
ERCOT asks Texans to conserve electricity for fourth straight day

ERCOT, the agency that oversees the state's electrical grid, said the notice will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to conserve electricity from 4 to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

This comes after concerns that the grid is expected to reach high demands due to the ongoing extreme heat. 

In order to avoid a potential blackout, ERCOT is asking for people to limit their electricity usage during peak hours. 

Yesterday, ERCOT avoided emergency operations due to the conservation efforts made by Texans, combined with wind improvements and additional grid reliability tools.

