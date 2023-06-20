ERCOT asks Texans to reduce electrical usage voluntarily due to 'extreme temperatures, high demand'

The state agency that operates Texas' electrical grid is asking all government agencies to work toward reducing energy use at their facilities.

AUSTIN, Texas — Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking state residents to reduce their electrical usage due to "extreme temperatures and forecasted record demand."

The voluntary conservation notice will be in effect Tuesday, June 20 from 4 to 8 p.m., ERCOT said. Last week, ERCOT issued a Weather Watch from June 15 to June 21 because of the temperatures and higher demand.

ERCOT said it is asking residents to reduce their consumption only if it's safe to do so.

"ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions. Voluntary conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours," the conservation notice read.