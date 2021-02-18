ERCOT continues to work on restoring power; hopes to make 'significant' progress overnight

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas "hopes to make significant progress overnight."

TYLER, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) says it "hopes to make significant progress overnight" on restoring power as many Texans remain in the dark and with freezing temperatures.

“We are working around the clock to restore power to Texans,” ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said. “We made progress today, but it will not be good enough until every person has their power back.”

ERCOT says they have restored power for about 1.6 million households from Wednesday morning to Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re at a point in the restoration where we’re going to keep energizing circuits as fast as we safely can until we run out of available generation,” ERCOT Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin said. “We hope to make significant progress overnight.”

In Smith County as of 10 p.m., around 8,575 Oncor customers are without power.

ERCOT says it is possible that by Thursday morning, as load increases, local utilities may be able to go back to rotating outages instead of keeping power off for extended periods of time.

Not only are East Texans dealing with power outages, but boil notices have also been issued.

Due to low water pressure caused by multiple issues related to the extreme cold weather, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is requiring area water systems to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.