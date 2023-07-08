ERCOT: Weather Watch extended, conservation not needed

The watch was supposed to end on Friday, but it has once again been extended.

TEXAS, USA — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) announced that the Weather Watch in place has been extended through Friday, Aug. 18.

The original extension was set to end on Aug. 11, but ERCOT feels with the forecasted high temperatures and projected energy demand, the watch should be extended.

ERCOT says it expects grid conditions to remain normal during the watch, but it will continue to monitor the reliability and deploy any tools necessary to remain active.

According to ERCOT, this Weather Watch is not a call for Texans to conserve energy as there is no expectations for an emergency.

ERCOT encourages Texans to utilize the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) in order to receive real-time updates on grid conditions.