ERCOT initiates rolling blackouts across Texas — Here's what you should know

TYLER, Texas — Due to record-breaking electric demand and reduced power generation as a result of the extreme winter weather, rotating outages are now in effect across Texas.

Rotating outages are controlled, temporary interruptions of electrical service that rotate through different parts of the electric grid.

These outages typically last 15-45 minutes in each area but may vary. Conservation remains critical and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) continues to urge all Texans to limit and reduce their electric use as much as possible.

Requests from ERCOT to reduce power usage:

Turn down thermostats to 68-degrees.

Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

State officials also warn against burn gas appliances inside, as it could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

There’s a real possibility of downed power lines, which could be live and dangerous, too.

Gov. Abbott issued a disaster declaration for all 254 counties in the state ahead of the forecasted winter storm. He is also requesting a federal emergency declaration that will help with response to the winter storm as well as post-storm road repair.