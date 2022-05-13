ERCOT asks residents to conserve energy after power facilities trip offline

This afternoon, six power generation facilities tripped offline resulting in the loss of approximately 2,900 MW of electricity."

TEXAS, USA — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to conserve energy this weekend. Interim CEO Brad Jones on current grid conditions.

“With unseasonably hot weather driving record demand across Texas, ERCOT continues to work closely with the power industry to make sure Texans have the power they need,” said interim CEO Brad Jones in a statement. “This afternoon, six power generation facilities tripped offline resulting in the loss of approximately 2,900 MW of electricity. At this time, all generation resources available are operating."

“We’re asking Texans to conserve power when they can by setting their thermostats to 78-degrees or above and avoiding the usage of large appliances (such as dishwashers, washers and dryers) during peak hours between 3pm and 8pm through the weekend.”