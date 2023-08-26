ERCOT asks Texans to conserve electrical use Saturday afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas asks Texans to conserve their electricity use for a six-hour period Saturday due to low wind-power generation and high demand.
ERCOT, the agency that oversees the state's electrical grid, said the notice will be in effect from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
It is also requesting all government agencies to implement programs to reduce energy use.
The statement said ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time, but forecasts show high potential to enter emergency operations Saturday evening because of expected low wind-power generation and high demand.