ERCOT issues notice asking Texans to conserve electrical use Thursday afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to conserve their electricity use due to low wind-power generation and high demand for seven hours Thursday.
ERCOT, the agency that oversees the state's electrical grid, said the notice will be in effect from 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday. It is also requesting all government agencies to implement programs to reduce energy use.
The statement said ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time, but forecasts show high potential to enter emergency operations Thursday evening because of expected low wind-power generation and high demand.