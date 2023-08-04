ERCOT issues weather watch due to forecasted high temperatures, higher electrical demand

ERCOT, the agency that oversees the state's electrical grid, announced the weather warning on Friday afternoon for Sunday and Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has issued a weather watch for this coming Sunday and Monday due to higher electrical demand and forecasted temperatures.

ERCOT, the agency that oversees the state's electrical grid, announced the weather warning on Friday afternoon. Grid conditions are expected to be normal amid the weather watch.

ERCOT said they reached a new, unofficial August and all-time peak demand record of 83,593 MW on Aug. 1, and ERCOT’s 6-day Supply and Demand dashboard is showing the possibility of new all-time peak demand records next week.