ERCOT issues weather watch for next week ahead of forecasted high temperatures

AUSTIN, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has issued a weather watch for next week starting Sunday.

The weather watch will be in place until next Friday, June 30 due to forecasted higher temperatures and electrical demand, according to an announcement from ERCOT.

The state agency that oversees Texas' electricity said grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch.

"ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and will continue our reliability-first approach to operations," the statement read.

ERCOT said a new June peak demand record of 79,304 MWs was reached on June 19. ERCOT’s 6-day Supply and Demand dashboard is also showing the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record next week.