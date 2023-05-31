ERCOT releases new messaging tool to monitor state's power grid

The Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) allows Texans to check current conditions and to sign up for alerts from ERCOT.

TEXAS, USA — As East Texas welcomes in the hot summer months, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has released an online messaging tool to help monitor the condition of state’s power grid.

ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas unveiled the new TXANS Wednesday, May 31, along with the ERCOT weather watch. It’s intended to give a three-to-five-day heads up of increased demand. ERCOT also issued voluntary conservation notices when demand is high.

"For voluntary conservation, we would be clear for the specific times were asking that for, we would help point them towards resources that would help them save energy and reduce energy usage," Vegas said.

ERCOT says since the "snowpocalypse" in 2021, there has been a lot of solar and battery development.

"There are a lot more people investing in batteries and generators and the things that would make their house operate regardless of what happens with the grid." said owner of Wright-Way Solar Power, Rudy Wright.

He adds that it brings customers peace of mind knowing they have the generator as a back up if the power goes out. And with more people installing solar in their homes, the demand for battery systems has skyrocketed.

"You can save money in the long run with a home standby generator," said manager at Walt's Generator, Matthew Nez.