'We are tormented with pain' | Family of teen shot by now-former San Antonio officer shares update on his condition

SAN ANTONIO — The family of Erik Cantu, who is the teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, has released another statement, sent to KENS 5 by their lawyer.

Brian Powers is representing 17-year-old Erik Cantu after now-former SAPD officer James Brennand fired five shots into his car at close range. This happened earlier this month near the McDonald's at Blanco Road and West Avenue.

Video shows the officer opened the driver's side door and ordered the teen out of the car. The car backed up, and within seconds, the officer shot at Cantu.

The statement reads as following:

“To all the beautiful people who are supporting Erik, thank you from the bottom of our heart. His recovery has been a roller coaster of extreme ups and downs. We have not made a public appearance because we want to make sure Erik is out of the woods and until then, doing that will be our main focus. But we will soon as we are determined to make sure that Erik’s voice is heard.

What we have been through and what we witness on a daily is something no parent should ever have to go through!! We are tormented with pain having to see him this way and our heart shatters having to imagine what he’s going through.

Day 12’s night was one of the most horrible nights thus far aside from the night he was shot. Daily progress is slow, if any at all, but set backs like this put us in fear of his journey forward. Please continue to send your thoughts and prayers as Erik’s journey can not be fulfilled alone. We need your hope and faith for him. Thank you.”

On Monday, the family had provided another statement asking for prayers, noting that "every moment is critical."

While Cantu is fighting for his life in the hospital, Brennand is out on bond while authorities finalize the investigation.