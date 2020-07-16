x
ESCAPE WITH THE ARTS: Bret Baier, Blue Man Group among UT Tyler Cowan Center's 2020-21 lineup

Other shows include the Blue Man Group, Escape to Margaritaville and Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles.
Credit: UT Tyler Cowan Center

TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler Cowan Center has announced its 2020-21 lineup.

The new entertainment year begins on Tuesday, October 27, with Fox News host Bret Baier as part of the Distinguished Lecture Series.

During his tenure at the FOX Network, Baier has interviewed President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, former President Barack Obama, former President George W. Bush and former Vice President Dick Cheney. He has also anchored more than 30 political specials, reported from Iraq 12 times and Afghanistan 13 times, traveled the world with various administrations and military officials and reported from 74 countries.

Other performances include:

Season tickets go on sale at July 20, at 9 a.m.