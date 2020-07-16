ESCAPE WITH THE ARTS: Bret Baier, Blue Man Group among UT Tyler Cowan Center's 2020-21 lineup

TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler Cowan Center has announced its 2020-21 lineup.
The new entertainment year begins on Tuesday, October 27, with Fox News host Bret Baier as part of the Distinguished Lecture Series.
During his tenure at the FOX Network, Baier has interviewed President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, former President Barack Obama, former President George W. Bush and former Vice President Dick Cheney. He has also anchored more than 30 political specials, reported from Iraq 12 times and Afghanistan 13 times, traveled the world with various administrations and military officials and reported from 74 countries.
Other performances include:
- Tuesday, November 17, 2020 - Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles
- Tuesday, February 2, 2021 - Viva Momix
- Tuesday, February 16, 2021 - The Simon & Garfunkel Story
- Friday, February 26, 2021 - Schoolhouse Rock Live!
- Monday, March 1, 2021 - Roald Dahl’s Charlie & the Chocolate Factory
- Saturday, March 20, 2021 - An Officer and a Gentleman
- Saturday, April 17, 2021 - Blue Man Group
- Thursday, April 22, 2021 - Menopause: The Musical
- Thursday, May 6, 2021 - Riverdance: The 25th Anniversary Show
- Wednesday, May 19, 2021 - Escape to Margaritaville
Season tickets go on sale at July 20, at 9 a.m.