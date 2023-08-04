Escaped inmate with numerous felony charges arrested in Nacogdoches, sheriff reports

This escape remains under investigation, and the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing all protocols to ensure that this doesn't repeat.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — An inmate who escaped custody Thursday afternoon was arrested by Nacogdoches County Law Enforcement officers in Pecan Park.

The person has been identified as Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston.

Richardson has been in custody at the Nacogdoches County Jail since Oct. 28, 2022 on numerous felony charges, including evading arrest, burglary and robbery.

On Thursday, Richardson was taken in for a medical appointment when he bolted for a hospital exit.

A deputy and jailer pursued him and notified dispatch of the escape at around 4:53 p.m.

Richardson ran towards Pecan Park and into the woods, where a deputy sheriff spotted him.

He was apprehended shortly after at at 5:02 p.m. in a wooded area near Martinsville Street, but had to be carried out by law enforcement officers.

Richardson was sent back to the Nacogdoches County Jail and was charged with an additional third-degree felony for escape.

This is Richardson’s second attempt to escape custody from law enforcement officers.

Richardson is facing 17 charges, 13 of which are felonies.

A search of Richardson's cell after Thursday's escape attempt unveiled a piece of paper with the word “Gone” written on it.