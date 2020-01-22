NEW YORK — Two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning will announce his retirement on Friday, according to a report by ESPN.

The news was reported first by the ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jordan Raanan.

Manning was taken as the first overall pick of the 2004 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers. The New York Giants obtained Manning in a trade with Philip Rivers (whom the Giants had taken with the fourth pick), a 2004 third-round pick, and 2005 first and fifth-round selections.

Manning won the Rozelle Trophy as the Most Valuable Player in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI and is one of only five players in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowl MVP awards, and all of them are quarterbacks (Tom Brady, 4; Joe Montana, 3; Terry Bradshaw and Bart Starr, 2 apiece).

As a starter, Manning put up a 116-114 (.504) record in the regular season and 8-4 (.667) in the postseason. His 116 victories are the most by a quarterback in Giants history.

Manning was also the co-recipient (along with Arizona wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald) of the 2016 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.