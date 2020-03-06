LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police are on the scene of a crash in the 3100 block of Estes Parkway.
Police shut down northbound traffic on Estes Parkway from the access road to Elderville Road.
Drivers should find an alternate route through the area.
