ETCOG among regional agencies getting $96 million for transportation agencies

This money is distributed annually depending on the population, land mass and passenger history of East Texas transportation systems.

MARSHALL, Texas — Recently, the East Texas Council of Governments obtained funding from the state and the federal government to run and maintain the region’s essential networks of integrated transportation services.

“Rural communities and surrounding areas can sometimes have limited options for transportation, and these transit agencies provide a lifeline for those who need it most,” Texas Transportation Commissioner Alvin New said in a press release Friday.

In order to facilitate Texans’ access to employment, healthcare, and education, the Texas Transportation Commission last week authorized $96 million in state and federal funding for rural and small urban transportation agencies around the state.