ETMC Foundation awards Next Step Community Solutions $250,000 for suicide prevention programs in East Texas schools

The program is currently offered in school districts such as Brownsboro, West Rusk, Mineola, Spring Hill, Pine Tree and recently has been voted to be part of all middle and high school campuses in Tyler ISD, according to Brandon Davidson, interim executive director of Next Step Community Solutions.

“We are excited to receive this grant from the ETMC Foundation so we can continue working with youth across East Texas to build them into resilient students that trust adults to help them in crisis or need and ultimately save lives,” said Erica Guzman, director of mental health for Next Step. “Suicide is the second leading cause of death in adolescents in the state of Texas, so we hope to be able to continue to expand this program to as many middle and high school campuses within 75 miles of Tyler, Texas.”