ETPCU PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Carthage's Kai Horton

CARTHAGE, Texas — It's high school football time in East Texas and that means the East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week is back!

This week, we bring you Carthage quarterback Kai Horton.

Horton threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns against the Center Roughriders in Week 6 of the Texas high school football season. Carthage dominated Center 56-14.

During the 2019 season, Horton threw for 3,746 yards and 49 touchdowns as the Bulldogs went 16-0, claiming the UIL state title.

