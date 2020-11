Wilkerson threw for 224 yards and four touchdowns and picked up another 230 yards and three scores on the ground.

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas β€” It's high school football time in East Texas and that means the East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week is back!

This week, we bring you Elysian Fields' quarterback Ryan Wilkerson.

