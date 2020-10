Bays rushed for 313 yards and six touchdowns against the McKinney Christian Academy Mustangs.

TYLER, Texas — It's high school football time in East Texas and that means the East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week is back!

This week, we bring you Grace running back Brooks Bays.

Bays rushed for 313 yards and six touchdowns against the McKinney Christian Academy Mustangs.

Grace came away with the win, topping McKinney Christian 73-54.