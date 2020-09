Sheppard threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns, while picking up 237 yards and three more scores on the ground against Edgewood.

RAINS, Texas — It's high school football time in East Texas and that means the East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week is back!

This week, we bring you Rains quarterback Luke Sheppard.

Sheppard threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns, while picking up 237 yards and three more scores on the ground against Edgewood in Week 2 of the Texas high school football season. Rains hammered Edgewood 58-21.