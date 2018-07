RAINS COUNTY — Deputies from the Rains County Sheriff's Office are looking for a person of interest in a check fraud case.

He was caught on video from the WalMart in Sulphur Springs.

If you or anyone you know recognizes this man, call the Rains County Sheriff's Office at 903-473-3153 or contact Lake Country Crime Stoppers with an anonymous tip at 903-885-2020.

