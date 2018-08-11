TYLER — ETX Brewing Co., a popular brewery and eatery in Tyler, won an award for Best Downtown Business in a city with a population of over 50,000 at the Texas Downtown Conference on Wednesday night.

Among the finalists for the award were Tender Smokehouse in Celina, Body + Shine Wellness in Elgin and Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery in Garland.

In another East Texas achievement, The Red Dirt Music Festival won an award for Best Promotional Event.

The festival was up against Christmas in Goliad in Goliad, Ladies Night Out in Levelland, Viva Mexico in Rio Grande City and Wonderful Women in Waxahachie in Waxahachie.

The conference was held in Corpus Christi.

