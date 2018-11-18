TYLER — The Acton Academy Tyler had a Children's Business Fair today for kids to have the opportunity to try their hand at running a business.

Thirty kids from 6-years-old to 16, participated with 24 businesses from yarn creations, plants, baked goods and more. The profit they earned, they were able to keep.

Canon Herring, 14, said that he wants to be a professional pianist one day so he decided to sell CD's.

"Well the name of it is Canon's Classical Piano and I'm selling my own piano music," Herring said. "I wrote ten songs to express different ways how I feel."

Libby Timmons, 8, made different pom-pom yarn products to sell.

"I think that I made good progress today," Timmons said.

The Acton Academy said they will host another Children's Business Fair.

"This was definitely a good opportunity," Herring said.

© 2018 KYTX