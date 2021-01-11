ETX catering company preparing to serve thousands of families this thanksgiving

"We're gonna be sold out this year, so get your order in early," said Robert Owens, owner of Traditions.

TYLER, Texas — Many families across East Texas are calling catering companies to help them turn their table into a Thanksgiving feast.

Local restaurants like Traditions that have been around for nearly 20 years are already getting a head start with orders.

“This room is full of boxes. In fact, the lady just left said we're boxed in but they'll all be full and we probably have taken 40 Maybe 50 packages and everything combined so far,” said Robert Owens, owner of Traditions.

With multiple orders, they're expecting to be sold out earlier this year.

"People are scrambling the last week trying to decide and try to get what they can and we try to help everybody we can," said Owens. "We're gonna be sold out this year so get your order in early."

This year Tradition has a plethora of side options to choose from to add to your Thanksgiving order.

“All your vegetables that you would need green beans, green bean casserole, candied yams, macaroni and cheese, it goes on and on and on. We have a big list,” Owens added.

Owens also advises a few safety tips to make sure your feast doesn’t burn.

“Make sure that Turkeys done all the way through, you know, make sure if you stop dressing inside of a turkey, make sure that dressing is done, well done all the way through,” said Owens. "Then leftovers are the biggest thing people leave out on counters all day long. You know, keep everything below 40 degrees or above 140.”

Local residents in the area say after a year of social distancing and heavy challenges due to the pandemic they’re forward to getting together again with family at the table.

“We've gone through the pandemic and so it would be a good time to actually you know, get with your family to be able to socialize and get along with them and show them love considering a lot of people are not making it these days based on COVID,” said Tyler resident Leticia Humber.

“People are very excited to see family and get back together. And it's about food usually this time of year. So, you know, we enjoy being a part of that,” said Owens.