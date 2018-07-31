LONGVIEW — SAC Manufacturing in Longview is helping to restore Pearl Harbor, one of America’s most iconic places.

Owner David Gillespie says he received an email months ago requesting a bid to renovate the original dry docks of the harbor. The same docks where the U.S.S Arizona and other ships cast off.

"When we heard it was going to be a historical renovation project, we worked hard to be apart of the project,” Gillespie says. “The total cost of the project is 34 million dollars and we’re responsible for $30,000 of it."

His company will ship 6,000 pounds of specialized metal to Pearl Harbor. It will travel to California before catching a boat ride to Hawaii. Once all the materials arrive, Gillespie says it will take six months to complete the project.

