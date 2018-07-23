KILGORE — Gabriel/Jordan Buick GMC in Kilgore is co-hosting their Second Annual First Responders Event with Burls Collision Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at their parking lot on 1500 Highway 259 in Kilgore.

Hotdogs and hamburgers will be on the grill along with some water, cookies and chips.

Event organizer Bryanah Capps said "We, as a community, want to show our appreciation for the daily sacrificial work of our First Responders. Their hard work and dedication needs recognition. We are glad to be able to do something to show our thanks.”

Local military servicemen, veterans, police officers, paramedics and fire fighters are expected to attend.

Local, state and national dignitaries have also been invited, including the offices of State Senator Bryan Hughes, US Senator John Cornyn, State Representatives Jay Dean and Travis Clardy.

