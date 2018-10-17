ANGELINA COUNTY — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office wants locals to be aware about a scam after they got a call just before 5 p.m. Wednesday involving a suspect posing as an ONCOR representative.

According to deputies, the caller told authorities that someone who claimed they worked for ONCOR came to his farm and told them they owed almost $1,000 in outstanding charges.

The suspect then told the caller that if they did not buy a "money pak from CVS" his meter would be pulled.

Deputies said that the caller did not end up making that purchase, but was worried that the claim from the so-called "ONCOR representative" was legitimate.

Authorities would like locals to know that this was a scam. According to the FTC, legitimate companies and the IRS never ask for payments by money card, gift card or other prepaid cards.

For more information, visit the FTC website and look for "SCAMS" on the Consumer Information page.

© 2018 KYTX