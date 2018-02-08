HENDERSON COUNTY — Landon Wayne Wyrick, 35-year-old suspected drug dealer from Gun Barrel City, was arrested Wednesday night after a raid at a home in the Lakeview Acres Subdivision.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, he was found with a substantial amount of methamphetamines, other drug items commonly used in the distribution of contraband and several items stolen in a recent rash of burglaries.

Wyrick was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Deputies also recovered the appliances stolen in a string of burglaries in Henderson County.

